Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,425 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993 over the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ROL opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.