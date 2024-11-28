Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 169,205 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,205 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $2,707,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $76,412,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,473,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Avantor by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 300,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

