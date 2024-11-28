Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after buying an additional 1,491,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,073.25. This trade represents a 55.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,013,607 shares of company stock valued at $48,434,122 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

