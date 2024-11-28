Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,296 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

