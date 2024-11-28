Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.65 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 13.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 84.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 120.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

