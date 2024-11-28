Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 157.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 10.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 51.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 116.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $114,056.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,209 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $89,950.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,745.60. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.