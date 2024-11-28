Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.56 Million Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Tronox worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Price Performance

Tronox stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tronox

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.