Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 617.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $2,513,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,846,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

CCEP opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $82.32.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

