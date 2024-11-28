Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Up 505.1% in November

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 505.1% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance
QLGN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 33,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,028. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
