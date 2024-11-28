Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 542.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 15,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

CHRW opened at $105.25 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Benchmark raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

