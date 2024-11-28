Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

