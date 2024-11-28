Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 466 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Mosaic by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 601,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

