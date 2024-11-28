Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 44.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

ALV opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

