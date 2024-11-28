Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $284,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $684,860.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,500.85. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.