Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $284,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $684,860.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,500.85. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SNX opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.70%.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
