Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.70 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

