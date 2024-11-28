Q3 EPS Estimates for Union Pacific Raised by Zacks Research

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Union Pacific in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s FY2025 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $245.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.