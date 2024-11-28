Q3 EPS Estimates for Union Pacific Raised by Zacks Research

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Union Pacific in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s FY2025 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
UNP opened at $245.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
