Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $21.96 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,934,000 after buying an additional 1,473,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

