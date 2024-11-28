Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 25,780 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $117,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 479.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290,936 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,135,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,098,203,000 after buying an additional 7,200,004 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8,814.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Walmart by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,431,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $738.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $92.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

