PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PBCRY opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

