Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.1 %

BN opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 1.53. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

