Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLQM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 274,529 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLQM opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $705.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

