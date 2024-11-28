Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 1.8% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $48,349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 188,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

