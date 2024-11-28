Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

