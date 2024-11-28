Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Mills by 41.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 129.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. This represents a 35.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

