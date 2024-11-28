Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,597 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 86,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 37,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

