ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.85 and traded as high as $49.40. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF shares last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

