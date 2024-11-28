ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.85 and traded as high as $49.40. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF shares last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.