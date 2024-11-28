ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 677,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 416,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,656. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PRQR. Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,632,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.