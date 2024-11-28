Private Trust Co. NA Sells 5,375 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

