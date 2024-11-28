Private Trust Co. NA Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPOL. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $293.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

