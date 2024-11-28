Private Trust Co. NA Sells 331 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 32.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $163.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

