Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

