Private Trust Co. NA Has $389,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.98 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

