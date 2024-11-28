Private Trust Co. NA Buys 7,883 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 206,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USIG opened at $51.41 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1913 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

