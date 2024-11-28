Private Trust Co. NA Buys 160 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.29.

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $325.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.84 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

