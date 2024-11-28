POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Here’s What Happened

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.68. Approximately 187,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 127,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.
Northland Capmk upgraded POET Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
