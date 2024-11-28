Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.52.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
Plug Power Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.13 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plug Power
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.