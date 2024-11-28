Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund comprises 0.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $40,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 262,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 65.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,815,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 719,434 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.