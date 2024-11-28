Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

