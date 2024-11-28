Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.91. 448,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $215.35 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

