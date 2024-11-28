Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHAR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $513.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

