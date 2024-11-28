Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.08. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 264,961 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 833,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 280,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

