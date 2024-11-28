Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Pet Valu Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE:PET opened at C$26.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.91. Pet Valu has a one year low of C$23.58 and a one year high of C$32.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.81.
Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 128.24% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of C$276.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pet Valu will post 1.6820546 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Pet Valu
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.
