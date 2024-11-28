Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt Purchases 12,829 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,006.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,416. The trade was a 35.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.