Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.