Peoples Financial Co. (PFBX) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 13th

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Peoples Financial has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 54.68%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

