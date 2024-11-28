Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 82,405 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82,405 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

