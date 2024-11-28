PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.93. 132,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,043,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PENG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PENG in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of PENG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get PENG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENG

PENG Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $958.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.70.

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $311.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. PENG had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PENG

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,982.50. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.