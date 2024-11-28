PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.94 and last traded at $87.40. 1,654,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,310,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

