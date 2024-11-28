Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Acquires C$94,080.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,080.00.
Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.51 and a 12 month high of C$33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.20.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 76.27%.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
