Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the October 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,014. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.