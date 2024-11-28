Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the October 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,014. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.
About Otsuka
